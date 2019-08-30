Reliance JioFiber free for two months for preview offer customers: Report

Reliance JioFiber will be available for free for at least two months for JioFiber preview customers after the service rolls out commercially on September 5, as per a report by Times of India Tech-Gadgets. The subscribers can also claim their refundable security deposit of Rs 2,500.

The report added new customers who register for JioFiber will be charged Rs 1,500 as refundable security deposit once the service is rolled out commercially on September 5. Further, the installation charges will be Rs 1,000, which means new subscribers will need to pay a total of Rs 2,500 out of which Rs 1,500 will be refundable.

Reliance Jio revealed at its AGM (Annual General Meeting) this year that JioFiber will be priced starting at Rs 700 per month with minimum speeds of 100Mbps and go up to Rs 10,000 for a maximum speed of 1Gbps on select plans.

Those who wish to register for the service can head to Reliance Jio’s website. Though the full details of plans of JioFiber will only be put out next week, reports suggest that Jio plans to bundle set-top-boxes and landlines as well with the fiber connection.

As a part of its special ‘Welcome offer’, Jio will give an HD or 4K LED TV for free with their JioFiber connection to those who opt for annual or the ‘Jio Forever plans’. A free 4K set-top box will be offered as well.

To recall, the preview offer of JioFiber service was launched by the company last year under JioGigaFiber name. As of now, it is being tested in select cities. Under the preview offer, Jio asked for a refundable security deposit fee of Rs 4,500 for the router. The offer bundles up to 100GB of data at 100mbps for three months.