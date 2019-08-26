Reliance JioFiber broadband registrations: How to register for Jio’s Fiber broadband online

Reliance JioFiber’s broadband service will launch commercially on September 5, and the company will also reveal details about the plans prices as well. Currently all we know is that the Reliance JioFiber plans will start at Rs 700 per month with minimum of 100Mbps speeds and these will go up to Rs 10,000 per month. JioFiber will offer a maximum of 1GBps speeds.

Advertising

JioFiber is currently being tested under the JioGigaFiber name in select cities, though getting the connection to your house will depend on whether your colony or township approves of the connection. Right now users can still register on the Jio website and show their interest in the JioGigaFiber connection. Here are steps on how to register for JioGigaFiber.

First, go to the https://gigafiber.jio.com/registration. The link is also available on the Jio.com website.

Once you are at this page, choose the location for which you want the JioGigaFiber connection. Make sure you mention whether this is your home or work address.

Advertising

After you have entered the address, you will be asked for your name, mobile number, email ID. An OTP will be sent to your mobile number, it has to entered for verification.

Once the OTP is verified, the registration is done. The website shows a message that the company will get in touch for further updates. Remember, right now JioGigaFiber is still in testing mode, and the company will still need approval from Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), townships, etc to enter your building or colony.

Once that approval is granted, JioGigaFiber will be available for installation in your area, and you can get the router installed in your home.

What do you have to pay to install JioFiber?

In the testing phase there is no monthly cost. The security deposit is Rs 4,200 and the company will install the WiFi router in your house. One can view the details of their JioGigaFiber connection on the MyJio app as well on their smartphone.

However, once the commercial service goes live, Jio will put out details for monthly plans as well. Jio plans to bundle set-top-boxes and landlines as well with the fiber connection.

What is Jio Welcome offer of free LED 4K TV ?

JioFiber will also have a special ‘Welcome offer’. In this scheme, customers will get an HD or 4K LED TV for free with their JioFiber connection. There will be a free 4K set-top box as well. The free LED TV will be for customers who opt for the annual plans or the ‘Jio Forever plans.’ Reliance has not specified details on what TV will be offered free as part of the scheme.