Reliance JioFiber broadband plans unveiled: Everything you need to know

Reliance Jio today revealed the packs and plans of JioFiber, commercially launching its fiber broadband service across 1,600 cities in India. The broadband speed will start from 100Mbps and go all the way up to 1 Gbps. The JioFiber plans cost from Rs 699 to Rs 8,499 per month.

Reliance JioFiber plans

The Bronze pack of Reliance JioFiber costs Rs 699 per month and it offers 100GB of high-speed data + 50GB additional data with speeds of up to 100Mbps. The JioFiber Silver plan costs Rs 849 monthly and it offers 200GB+200GB high-speed data per month with speeds of up to 100Mbps and the Gold plan is priced at Rs 1,299 per month and it offers 500GB+250GB high-speed data with speeds of up to 250Mbps.

The Reliance Jio Diamond pack costs Rs 2,499 monthly and it offers 1250GB+250GB high-speed data with speeds of up to 500Mbps, the Platinum plan costs Rs 3,999 monthly and it offers 2500GB high-speed data with speeds of up to 1Gbps, and finally the most costly Titanium plan is Rs 8,499 per month and it offers 5000GB of high-speed data with speeds of up to 1Gbps.

Once users consume the high-speed data in a month, they can continue to use unlimited data with FUP of 1Mbps. Additional benefits with the monthly plans include:

*Free voice calling anywhere in India

*TV video calling/conference

*Zero-latency gaming

*Home networking with content sharing at home and outside

*Smartphone security powered by Norton for up to five device

With Diamond, Platinum, and Titanium plans, JioFiber users can get free access to VR experience on a VR headset as well as premium content like first day-first show movies and special sports content.

Users with JioForever annual plans will get Jio Home Gateway device and Jio 4K set-top-box as well as free OTT subscription. Users will need to make a one-time payment of Rs 2,500 (where Rs 1,500 is a security deposit and Rs 1,000 is non-refundable installation charges) for these two devices.

JioForever annual plan for Gold and above packs also come with a television set. The Bronze pack with 3 months of subscription gives access to only JioCinema and JioSaavn apps, Silver pack with 3 months of subscription gives access to OTT apps as well. Other packs with annual subscription also come with OTT pack subscription.