Reliance JioFiber broadband: Free 4K LED TV offer and how it will work

Reliance’s JioFiber broadband service will officially launch on September 5, and the company plans to offer home fiber broadband internet starting at Rs 700 per month going up all the way to Rs 10,000 per month. Jio is also offering a free HD or 4K resolution LED TV for some customers who sign up for the broadband service.

The minimum speeds offered on Jio plans will be 100 Mbps, which means even the basic Rs 700 per month plan will offer this. Maximum speeds offered by Jio will be up to 1GBps, though plans offering this will be priced higher. Here’s how the 4K LED TV offer will work for Jio broadband customers.

JioFiber Welcome offer and free 4K TV

JioFiber has a ‘Welcome offer’ under which it will give customers an HD or 4K LED TV. Customers will also get the 4K set-top box for free as well. But this free LED TV will only be available for customers who opt for the annual plans or what the company is calling as Jio-Forever plans.

Jio is yet to announce the individual plans and prices for the JioFiber broadband services. These will be listed on the company website on September 5, which is the company’s third anniversary as well. Users will have to register for the JioFiber broadband on the company website.

As pointed out, the free TV will be available to those who opt for annual plans, which means these customers will be paying the entire year’s fee in one go. Jio is yet to give out other details about this free LED TV.

JioFiber: Also includes Landline and free OTT apps

JioFiber will also be offering customers a free landline and a set-top box. The company has claimed that Jio will offer lowest fixed-line rates for international calling and one-fifth to one-tenth of existing industry tariffs for other calls. There’s also a dedicated unlimited international calling pack for JioFiber customers at Rs 500 per month for calls to the US and Canada.

It also looks like some premium OTT or Over The Top video streaming services will be offered for free by Jio. According to the announcement made at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM), select JioFiber Plans will come bundled with subscriptions to most leading premium OTT applications.

It is not clear, which OTT services will be offered free of cost. JioFiber will support local cable tv via its set-top box. The Jio set-top box will accept the broadcast cable TV signals from the company’s local cable operator partners.