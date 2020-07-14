Jio adds over 2.5 lakh wireless subscribers in Delhi, dominates for third consecutive month

Reliance Jio maintained its dominance in the first quarter of 2020 (Image: Bloomberg File) Reliance Jio maintained its dominance in the first quarter of 2020 (Image: Bloomberg File)

Reliance Jio continues to dominate the market as it maintains its lead as a top subscriber in Delhi for the three consecutive months (January to March 2020). Reliance Jio recorded 1.82 crore subscribers and 34 per cent Customer Market Share in March 2020.

In the month of March, Reliance Jio’s wireless subscriber base increased by 2,59,012 subscribers as per the data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

As on 31st March 2020, the top five Wireless Broadband Service providers were Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd (387.52 million), Bharti Airtel (146.10 million), Vodafone Idea (117.43 million), BSNL (16.43 million) and MTNL (0.18 million). Reliance Jio has a market share of 56.50 per cent in Broadband services (wired or wireless).

Reliance Jio also added 32,086 wireline subscribers in the month of March. Attractive pricing has been one of the major reasons why Reliance Jio has been able to rope in a large number of customers.

Reliance Jio credited its increased market share to the network which covers 100% of population and a strong retail network of more than 110 Jio stores and Reliance Digital stores put together in addition to more than 25,000 retailer-base in Delhi. There are a total of 34 Jio centers that have been active in the capital to help assist with customer services.

Ahead of 43rd Annual General Meeting on July 15 where chairman Mukesh Ambani is expected to make a few announcements, the share of Reliance industries jumped three per cent to make it 51st most valued company in the world.

Earlier Reliance Industries said on Sunday that Qualcomm Ventures has picked up 0.15 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 730 crore.

Also, according to a report by Bloomberg, Alphabet Inc’s Google is in talks to invest $4 billion for a stake in the digital arm of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd.

Google and Reliance have declined to share any information regarding a potential investment. However, an announcement from the two is expected in the coming few weeks.

