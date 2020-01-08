Reliance Jio Wi-Fi calling is here: How to use, supported phones, all other details

Reliance Jio introduces Wi-Fi calling for both voice and video in India. Reliance Jio introduces Wi-Fi calling for both voice and video in India.

Bharti Airtel was the first telecom operator to officially launch Wi-Fi calling service in India. The service was announced in the country last month. After Airtel, Reliance Jio now brings its Wi-Fi calling service for both voice as well as video. Jio has been testing Wi-Fi calling for months now with several users across various states including Delhi NCR. The telecom operator is now officially rolling out the service to users. Reliance Jio has confirmed that its Wi-Fi calling service for both video and voice is now rolling out to all users across the country.

The Airtel Wi-Fi calling service is still limited only to Airtel Xtreme broadband service while the company has confirmed that they are working with other networks as well. Jio is different here. The Jio Wi-Fi calling works will all Wi-Fi networks and isn’t just limited to Jio Fiber.

Jio reveals that the voice and video calls will seamlessly switch-over between VoLTE and Wi-Fi to provide an enhanced voice/video-calling experience to users. The company has revealed that Jio Wi-Fi calling service will be rolled out to all Jio users across the country in a phased manner between Jan 7 to Jan 16.

So, where does Jio stand out when compared to Airtel? Jio Wi-Fi calling works with any WiFi network, while Airtel currently works just with Airtel Xtreme. Jio has also revealed that its Wi-Fi calling service supports 155 handsets compared to Airtel that supports only 25 for the time being. Another area where Jio leads is in Video Wi-Fi calling. Jio customers can make Video over WiFi calls, which isn’t possible in Airtel for now.

What is Wi-Fi calling?

The Wi-Fi Calling service basically allows customers to make and receive calls over a Wi-Fi network even in remote locations or cellular dark zones of a building. In simple words, with Wi-Fi calling users will be able to make calls even in patchy network areas. Jio says that Wi-Fi calling consumes less than half MB of data for calls per minute so you need to worry about finishing your data.

Who can use Jio Wi-Fi calling?

Customers with an an active Jio tariff plan and smartphone that is Wi-Fi Calling-capable.

How to enable Wi-Fi calling on Jio number

Users will first need to ensue they have a Wi-Fi calling capable smartphone. If yes, they will need to switch ON the Wi-Fi calling feature by heading to the Setting menu. They will then need to connect to a Wi-Fi network. Jio says that, for a seamless experience both VoLTE and Wi-Fi Calling options should be turned on all the time.

Once the Wi-Fi calling is set up users have to follow the same process as traditional voice calls to make phone calls. The phone will automatically toggle between Wi-Fi and cellular network to provide a seamless calling experience.

Charges for Wi-Fi calling?

To use Wi-Fi calling, users will need to have a Jio number and any broadband connection. Customers need not pay any additional charges to use the service. Jio explains that all Wi-Fi calls to Indian numbers, regardless of your location within the country, are free of charge, while Wi-Fi calls to international numbers are billed as “International Calls”. The company says that VoWiFi International will be announced in the next few weeks. Airtel doesn’t offer International Wi-Fi calling service for the time being.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd