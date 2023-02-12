Reliance Jio introduces Valentine’s Day offer: Check compatible plans and benefits

With a few more days left for Valentine’s Day, Reliance Jio introduced a new offer that comes with several benefits like additional data and discounts on gifts and food orders. Here’s everything you need to know about the Reliance Jio Valentine’s Day offer.

Jio Valentine’s Day offer: Benefits and how to claim

Valentine’s Day offers four additional benefits, which include an additional 12GB 4G data, up to Rs 750 off on flight booking of Rs 4,500 or more on Ixigo, Rs 150 off on order of a minimum order of Rs 799 from Ferns and Petals and free burger of Rs 105 if you spend Rs 199 or more on McDonald’s.

To redeem the 12GB additional 4G data, users will need to head over to the ‘Voucher’ tab from the MyJio app. The extra data will share the same validity as your existing plan.

If you want the Rs 750 discount on flight booking, navigate to the ‘Coupons and Winnings’ tab in the MyJio app for coupon code details. The discount can then be availed through the Ixigo app. Those looking for the Rs 150 off coupon code for Ferns and Petals can find the same from the ‘Coupons and Winnings’ tab.

As for the McDonald’s offer, users will get a free McAloo Tikki or a Chicken Kebab burger worth Rs 105 if they make an order of Rs 200 or more. The coupon can be collected from the same place as the above-mentioned offers.

Jio Valentine’s Day offer plans

The Reliance Jio Valentine’s Day offer is applicable on Rs 249, Rs 899 and Rs 2999 plans. One thing to note here is that only users who recharge on or after February 10 or later will be eligible for the benefits and the coupons will be credited to the MyJio app account within 72 hours of recharge and will be valid for 30 days.

To give you a quick recap, the Rs 249 offers 2GB of mobile data every day and is valid for 23 days whereas the Rs 899 plan comes with 90 days of validity and offers 2.5GB of data per day. With the Rs 2999 plan, you get 2.5GB of mobile data every day and a validity of 388 days.

All aforementioned plans come with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day and access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud.