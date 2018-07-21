Jio unveils new Rs 99 recharge pack for Jio Phone users, offers 14GB data, unlimited calls

Reliance Jio’s new Rs 99 prepaid pack for JioPhone users offers a total of 14GB data at 0.5GB per day for 28 days. It also bundles unlimited voice calls and free SMS. Reliance Jio’s new Rs 99 prepaid pack for JioPhone users offers a total of 14GB data at 0.5GB per day for 28 days. It also bundles unlimited voice calls and free SMS.

Reliance Jio has introduced a new Rs 99 prepaid recharge plan exclusively for JioPhone users. This means the plan will work only if SIM card is in Jio Phone. The plan is now live on Jio’s website and offers data as well as calling and SMS benefits. Jio’s Rs 99 offer was unveiled alongside its Monsoon Hungama offer that allows users to get a new JioPhone at an effective price of Rs 501, in exchange of their old feature phone. The old phone should be in a working condition and charger also needs to be submitted at the time of exchange.

Reliance Jio’s new Rs 99 prepaid pack for JioPhone users offers a total of 14GB data at 0.5GB per day for 28 days. It also bundles unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS and complimentary subscription of Jio apps. Prior to this, two plans of Rs 49 and Rs 153 were available for JioPhone users. Both the packs come with a validity of 28 days, though the Rs 49 plan offers only 1GB data, while Rs 153 pack gives users a total of 42GB data.

“There are currently 2 JioPhone plans available: Rs 49 and Rs 153. The Rs 49 plan is a kind of trial plan with 1 GB monthly data, whereas our highest selling plan Rs 153 provides 1.5 GB data/day. We realized that there are some users who may want lesser data and therefore must get the plan at a lower price. Hence we are introducing Rs 99 with unlimited free voice, 0.5GB data/day and 300 SMS for 28 days. This will reduce the monthly spends straight away by nearly 50 per cent,” said a Jio spokesperson.

JioPhone will be available at an effective price of Rs 501 under the company’s Monsoon Hungama offer. Users will need to exchange their old feature phone, which should be in working condition along with its charger to get a new JioPhone at Rs 501. Do note that Rs 501 will be fully refundable after a period of three years, which makes the Jio Phone effectively free of cost, claims the company. JioPhone customers will have to recharge with Rs 594 at the time of activation to avail unlimited voice calls and data for six months.

