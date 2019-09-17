Reliance Jio tops 4G chart with 21.3 Mbps download speed in August: TRAI

Reliance Jio recorded the fastest average download speed in August this year, same as last month. Jio was followed by Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea, as per the data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on MySpeed Portal. Given the merger of Idea and Vodafone is still underway, the performance of the two companies were measured separately by TRAI.

The average download speed for Reliance Jio was 21.3 Mbps in August, a slight increase from 21.0 Mbps in July. Meanwhile, Airtel registered 8.2 Mbps speeds in August, which is lower than 8.8 Mbps last month. In August, Vodafone and Idea recorded an average download speed of 7.7 Mbps and 6.1 Mbps respectively compared to 7.7 Mbps and 6.6 Mbps in July.

As for upload speeds, both Vodafone and Idea’s improved in August compared to last month. Vodafone topped the chart again in August with 5.5 Mbps speeds, followed by Idea at 5.1 Mbps. The average upload speeds of Vodafone and Idea in July were 5.8 Mbps and 5.3 Mbps respectively.

Reliance Jio took the third spot with an average upload speed of 4.4 Mbps in August followed by Airtel at 3.1 Mbps. Last month, Jio’s upload speed was recorded at slightly slower 4.3 Mbps, while Airtel’s was at 3.2 Mbps respectively.

For those unaware, TRAI uses its MySpeed application to calculate average speed on a real-time basis. The MySpeed app is available for download on the Apple App Store for iOS as well as Google Play Store for Android respectively. The average download and upload speeds of individual telecom operators as well as monthly trend for all operators can be viewed in chart or map view.