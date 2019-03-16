Reliance Jio tops 4G chart with 20.9 Mbps download speed in February: TRAI

Reliance Jio recorded the fastest 20.9 megabit per second (Mbps) download speed in the month of February this year, followed by Airtel. The download speeds of Jio improved from January’s 18.8 Mbps.

As per the data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on MySpeed Portal, Airtel registered an average 4G download speed of 9.4 Mbps, while Vodafone recorded 6.8 Mbps speed.

In January, Airtel’s average 4G download speed was recorded at 9.5 Mbps, while Vodafone’s was consistence at 6.7 Mbps. The average download speed on Idea’s network improved as well to 5.7 Mbps in February from 5.5 Mbps in January.

Given the merger of Vodafone and Idea is still underway, the 4G performance of the two companies were measured separately by TRAI.

When it comes to average upload speeds, Vodafone topped in February with a speed of 6 Mbps. Vodafone was followed by Airtel and Idea with 4G upload speeds of 5.6 mbps and 3.7 Mbps respectively.

The average 4G upload speeds of the two operators registered in January were 3.8 Mbps and 5.8 Mbps speeds respectively. Reliance Jio’s 4G upload speeds improved to 4.5 Mbps in February, compared to 4.4 Mbps in January.

The average speed computed by Trai is based on data it collects with help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis. The app can be downloaded for iOS from the Apple App Store and Android from Google Play Store respectively.