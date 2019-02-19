Reliance Jio tops 4G chart with 18.8 Mbps download speed in January: TRAI

Reliance Jio recorded the fastest download speed in the month of January this year, followed by Airtel. As per the data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on MySpeed Portal, Jio registered an average 4G download speed of 18.8 megabits per second (Mbps), compared to Airtel’s at 9.5 Mbps.

Advertising

The 4G performance of Vodafone and Idea were measured separately by TRAI, given the merger of the two companies is still underway. The two telecom operators recorded an average download speed of 6.7 Mbps and 5.5 Mbps on 4G network respectively in January.

As for upload speeds, Idea continued to top the top the chart in January with 5.8 Mbps speeds, followed by Vodafone at 5.4 Mbps. The average upload speeds of Idea and Vodafone picked up in January after a drop in between the months of October and December.

In October, Idea and Vodafone registered 4G average upload speeds of 5.9 Mbps and 4.8 Mbps respectively for the month of October. In December last year, the upload speeds recorded for the two operators were recorded at 5.3Mbps and 5.1Mbps respectively.

Also read: Google search for ‘best toilet paper in the world’ shows Pakistani flag, company says no

Reliance Jio and Airtel took the third and the fourth spot with average upload speeds of 4.4 Mbps and 3.8 Mbps respectively.

Advertising

The average speed computed by Trai is based on data it collects with help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis. The MySpeed app can be downloaded for iOS from App Store and Android from Google Play Store respectively. One can view upload and download average speeds of telecom operators in India in map and chart view.