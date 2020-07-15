Reliance Jio to launch ‘Made in India’ 5G network: Mukesh Ambani

The Made-in-India 5G technology can be deployed and launched in a year once spectrum is available. The Made-in-India 5G technology can be deployed and launched in a year once spectrum is available.

Reliance Jio has designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. It will be ready for trials as soon as the 5G spectrum is available and can be ready for field deployment next year. The announcement was made by Mukesh Ambani at the company’s 43rd annual general meeting (AGM).

“Jio has created a complete 5G solution from scratch, that will enable us to launch a world-class 5G service in India, using 100 per cent homegrown technologies and solutions,” Ambani said during the company’s 43rd annual general meeting (AGM).

For those who are not aware, 5G is the next generation of mobile broadband that will replace the 4G LTE connection. With 5G, you can expect faster download and upload speeds. 5G also promises lower latency.

The 5G spectrum auctions are yet to take place in India. India has delayed a planned 5G spectrum auction until 2021 due to the poor financial health of the telecom industry.

Ambai said Jio platforms, with over 20 start-up partners, has built world-class capabilities in technologies such as 4G, 5G, Cloud computing, Devices and OS, Big Data, AI, AR/VR, Blockchain, Natural Language Understanding and Computer Vision.

Using these technologies, we can create compelling solutions that span multiple Industry verticals and ecosystems like media, financial services, new Commerce, education, healthcare, agriculture, smart cities, smart manufacturing and smart mobility,” said Ambani.

Jio is betting big on 5G, which will see a comprehensive rollout expected over the next few years. In the future, Jio would be well-positioned to be an exporter of 5G solutions to other telecom operators globally, as a complete managed service, according to the company.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd