Reliance Jio to deploy two new subsea cable systems centred around India

Reliance Jio will be constructing the largest international submarine cable systems centred around India, the company said in an official announcement. India will be at centre of the two new subsea cable systems to support the growing data consumption needs in the country.

Jio is collaborating with key global partners and submarine cable supplier SubCom to deploy these two next generation cables.The India-Asia-Xpress (IAX) system will connect India eastbound to Singapore and beyond, while the India-Europe-Xpress (IEX) system will connect India westbound to the Middle East and Europe. IAX is expected to be ready for service mid-2023, while IEX will be ready for service in early 2024.

According to Jio, “the systems will seamlessly interconnect as well as connect to the world’s top interexchange points and content hubs for extension of service globally.”

Both IAX and IEX will enhance the ability for consumer and enterprise users to access content and cloud services in and out of India. These high capacity and high-speed systems will provide more than 200Tbps of capacity spanning over a distance of nearly 16,000 kilometres.

“Jio is at the forefront of India’s explosive growth in digital services and data consumption. To meet the demands of Streaming Video, Remote Workforce, 5G, IoT, and beyond, Jio is taking a leadership role in the construction of the first of its kind, India-centric IAX and IEX subsea systems,” Mathew Oommen, President, Reliance Jio said in a press release.

“Implementing these critical initiatives in the shadow of a global pandemic is a challenge, but the ongoing pandemic has only accelerated the digital transformation and the necessity of high-performance global connectivity for the delivery of a richer experience to enterprises and consumers,” he added.