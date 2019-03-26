Reliance Jio provides access to Home TV in new ‘Triple Play’ plan for employees using GigaFiber: Report

After capturing a share of the wireless telecom market, Reliance Jio has turned its attention towards the broadband sector by bringing in its own Jio GigaFiber fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) service. The company is reportedly testing a new Triple Play plan for its own employees who are using the GigaFiber connection, Telecom Talk reported.

As per the plan—which was spotted on the Jio website after logging into a Jio GigaFiber account—a user will be offered 100 GB of high-speed data, unlimited voice calling, Jio Home TV subscription and access to Jio’s portfolio of apps, the report said. The scheme reportedly is valid for 28 days.

The report noted that the new plan is currently available exclusively to Reliance Jio employees who have the GigaFiber network in their homes. Normal users can only use the regular plan, which includes 100 GB data at 100 Mbps speed for 30 days, in addition to the 1000 GB bonus data which is divided into packets of 40 GB.

Reliance Jio is likely to roll out the new plan in a few weeks, the report said.

The testing of Reliance Jio’s FTTH service on a pilot basis has been on for a few months, the telecom major is now ramping up the areas ready for sale (RFS) for the rollout of GigaFiber services.

Basically, the RFS process means that Jio representatives are reaching out to society authorities and private homes for their permission to provide the service. As a part of this process, Jio is reaching out to both apartments and independent private homes.