Reliance Jio subscriber base crosses 250 million; picks up majority stake in Hathway, Den Networks

Reliance Jio added 37 million new subscribers in Q2, taking the total customer base to 252.3 million at the end of September quarter.

Reliance Jio now has a user base of 250 million within 25 months of its operation in India. The telco added 37 million new subscribers in Q2, taking the total customer base to 252.3 million at the end of September quarter. With a total of 252.3 million subscribers, Reliance Jio has become the third largest telecom operator in India, after Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea. In addition, the Mukesh Ambani-led company also said it will acquire majority stakes in Den Networks Limited and Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited — a move that aims to strengthen its broadband services.

“We, at Jio, are glad with our progress towards our mission with more than 250 million subscribers on our network within 25 months of commencement of services,” Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said. “Our next generation FTTH and enterprise services are now being made available to our customers to further enhance our value proposition to our customers”, Ambani added.

According to the company, every Jio customer is consuming 11.0GB of data per month. Even voice calls, which are free on Jio’s network, now average 761 minutes per user per month. Jio also claims that users consumed 771 crore GB of data and as much as 410 crore hours of video footage in Q2 2018.

After making a dent in the telecom market, Jio now eyes India’s broadband market, which is still largely unorganised. Jio has once again reiterated that it plans to bring its high-speed GigaFiber broadband connectivity to more than 50 million homes across 1,100 cities in India. The registration process for JioGigaFiber has begun on August 15.

Also read: Jio GigaFiber: How to register for Reliance’s FTTH broadband service

To increase its penetration in the broadband market in India, Reliance Jio is buying majority stakes in Den Networks Limited and Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited. Both the transactions are subject to regulatory approval.

Jio said it will work with both Hathway and DEN to offer “a quick and affordable upgrade” to a world-class lineup of JioGigaFiber and Jio Smart-Home Solutions to the 24 million existing cable connected homes of these companies across 750 cities.

Reliance Q2 results 2018: Key Takeaways

*Jio subscriber base stands at 252.3 million as of September 30, 2018

*Total wireless traffic of 771 crore GB

*Average video consumption of 17.5 hours per subscriber per month

*Average data consumption per user per month of 11.0 GB

*Total video consumption of 410 crore hours per month

*World’s largest mobile data consumption network which is 5G ready

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd