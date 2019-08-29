This is what Reliance Jio Smart Hybrid set-top-box will look like

Reliance Jio’s hybrid set-top-box (STB) has been leaked in live images on the internet. During the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM), Reliance Jio mentioned its upcoming 4K hybrid set-top-box (STB) while announcing the JioFiber, however, it did not show how it will look like.

Reliance Jio announced that its hybrid STB will be able to serve OTT content as well as live TV from local cable TV operators and more through its JioFiber broadband connection. For JioFiber customers opting for the annual recharge plan, or say Jio Welcome Offer, the STB will be free of cost.

The images shared by DreamDTH showcase the Reliance Jio hybrid STB in blue colour with Jio branding on the top, in the centre position. We can also see various connectivity ports on the STB including a USB port, HDMI port, an Ethernet RJ45 port, one USB 2.0 and one USB-3 port.

There is also an entry port for the coaxial cable of the MSO as well as a port for internet router. As of now, the software interface information is not available but it will not be surprising to see the Jio hybrid STB running Android OS with custom UI.

Reliance JioFiber has been announced and it is all set to commercially launch on September 5, when the company will reveal the recharge plans. However, the company gave an idea of what the plans and packs of JioFiber will look like.

The minimum speed offered on Jio plans will be 100 Mbps and the maximum speed will be as much as 1Gbps. On the pricing front, the fiber broadband internet service will start at Rs 700 per month going up all the way to Rs 10,000 per month. This means even the basic Rs 700 per month plan will offer speeds of 100Mbps.