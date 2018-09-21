Follow Us:
Friday, September 21, 2018
Reliance Jio signs partnership deal with Star India to broadcast all India cricket matches

This deal means JioTV users will be able to watch all Indian cricket matches on their smartphones without the need to turn on a television.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 21, 2018 6:29:11 pm
reliance jio, star india, Jio star partnership, jio star deal, jio star partnership deal, reliance jio star india cricket deal, cricket on jiotv, reliance industries, jio partnership with star india, jio star india partnership, jio star cricket partnership, jio star 5 year cricket partnership Users will also be able to view the exact same content on Hotstar.

Reliance Jio has inked a five-year partnership deal with Star India. Under the deal, Star India will broadcast all televised India cricket matches on Hotstar and JioTV applications. The partnership will consist of all T20 matches, one-day international matches, international tests matches, and all premier domestic competitions of the BCCI.

This deal means JioTV users will be able to watch all Indian cricket matches on their smartphones without the need to turn on a television. Jio Prime users get all Jio services free of charge, which means they don’t need to anything extra, except for their tariff plans to watch content online.

Users will also be able to view the exact same content on Hotstar. However, to watch the matches live the app requires users to purchase a subscription which costs Rs 199 a month and Rs 999 a year.

Star India has rights to broadcast most of these matches in India, and they have entered a deal with Reliance Jio. As of now, users can watch the Asia Cup 2018 live online using Airtel TV app on their smartphones.

