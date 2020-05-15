Reliance Jio’s new Rs 999 offers 3GB daily data for 84 days: All quarterly plans from Jio

The new Jio Rs 999 plan offers 3GB/Day High-speed data thereafter unlimited at 64 Kbps. The new Jio Rs 999 plan offers 3GB/Day High-speed data thereafter unlimited at 64 Kbps.

After bringing a new annual plan worth Rs 2399 last week, Reliance Jio today launches a new quarterly plan for its prepaid users to offer more data to users working from home. The plan is priced at Rs 999. The telecom operator already offers two other quarterly plans priced at Rs 599 and Rs 555 respectively.

With the new Rs 999 plan, Jio aims to offer more data to users so they can work from home without any interruption. The new Jio Rs 999 plan offers 3GB/Day High-speed data thereafter unlimited at 64 Kbps, free and unlimited Jio to Jio and Landline, 3000 minutes Jio to other mobile networks, 100 SMS/Day and Complimentary subscription to JioApps including JioCinema, Jio Savaan and more. The plan is already listed on the Jio website.

Reliance Jio Rs 555 plan: Details

Jio launched the Rs 555 quarterly plan long back. Under the plan, users get up to 1.5GB data everyday for 84days, which is half of what the Rs 999 plan offers. The plan also provides free and unlimited Jio to Jio and Landline, 3000 minutes Jio to other mobile networks, 100 SMS/Day, and Complimentary subscription to JioApps including JioCinema, Jio Savaan and many more.

Reliance Jio Rs 599 plan: Details

Reliance Jio offers another quarterly plan worth Rs 599 This plan offers users 2GB data everyday, free and unlimited Jio to Jio and Landline, 3000 minutes Jio to other mobile networks, 100 SMS/Day, and Complimentary subscription to JioApps including JioCinema, Jio Savaan and more. This one also comes with a validity of 84days.

Jio Rs 999 vs Rs 555 vs Rs 559: Compared

The only difference between the three quarterly plans that Jio now offers is in data. As mentioned, Rs 999 offers 3GB daily data, Rs 599 provides Rs 2GB daily data and lastly, Rs 555 offers 1.5GB data every day. The new Rs 999 plan is ideal for users working from home all through the day. All three Jio plans are available for everyone across the country.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: List of best-prepaid plans with price, benefits, validity

Jio Rs 2399 annual plan: Details

Reliance Jio recently launched a new annual plan again to provide more data to the users. Unlike the Rs 2121 plan, the new Rs 2399 annual plan offers 2GB every day for a period of 365 days. In total it offers 730GB of high-speed data to the users. Additionally, it offers free and unlimited Jio to Jio and Landline, 12000 minutes Jio to other mobile networks, 100 SMS/Day, and Complimentary subscription to JioApps including JioCinema, Jio Savaan, and more.

