Jio Rs 98 recharge plan returns with reduced validity; Check details

Jio Recharge Plan: Here's all you need to know about the new Rs 98 plan.

Reliance Jio recently reintroduced the Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan for its customers. The Rs 98 recharge plan comes back to the arsenal of Jio prepaid recharge plans after over a year of absence and will carry a reduced validity now. Instead of being available for 28 days, the Rs 98 plan will now be valid for 14 days from the date of recharge.

The Rs 98 plan will also be Jio’s cheapest all-in-one plan in the Rs 1.5GB per day data category and will bring unlimited calling with 4G data. The plan had been discontinued in May 2020 just months after the telco had revised the Rs 98 plan with the 300 SMS messages benefit.

Rs 98 plan: What do you get and how to recharge

The new Rs 98 data plan offers a total data of 21GB with a 1.5GB per day data cap. The pack, which is valid for 14 days, also offers unlimited voice calls from Jio to Jio numbers as well as a subscription to Jio Apps. These include JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Users interested in making the recharge can purchase the Rs 98 plan from the Jio.com website. The plan is also available via the MyJio app and third-party apps like Google Pay and Paytm. Jio recently also offered other benefits like 300 minutes of free calling and a buy-one-get-one recharge offer for its JioPhone customers.

Google and Jio working on an affordable smartphone

In other news, Google CEO Sundar Pichai also recently revealed at Google I/O 2021 that Google is working closely with Jio on making an affordable smartphone. Google had picked up a 7.7 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 33,737 crore last year.