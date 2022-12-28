scorecardresearch
Reliance Jio rolls out 5G in 11 cities

Reliance Jio is bringing 5G to more than 11 cities across multiple states. Check out the full list here.

Reliance Jio 5G operates on 700 MHz, 3500 MHz and 26 GHz bands.
Reliance Jio has announced that it will be launching 5G services in 11 more cities across India. The telecom provider is bringing 5G to Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar and Derabassi. It also happens to be the first network to roll out 5G services in the aforementioned cities.

Previously, Reliance Jio 5G was available in Delhi NCR, Varanasi, Mumbai, Nathdwara, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai and all 33 district headquarters in Gujarat.

In the coming days, Jio users will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, which offers unlimited data with speeds up to 1Gbps at no additional cost. The Jio 5G network operates on 700 MHz, 3500 MHz and 26 GHz bands, is based on the standalone 5G architecture and also supports carrier aggregation.

Several smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi, Nothing, Oppo and Realme have already updated their phones to support 5G, while others like Google are yet to roll out software updates for the same.

