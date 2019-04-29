Reliance Jio reportedly offering landline services to GigaFiber users

Jio may have quietly begun offering landline services to JioGigaFiber subscribers. A tweet by JioGigaFiber user Preshit Deorukhkar indicates that Reliance Jio has started offering landline services to those who have subscribed to JioGigaFiber broadband service.

“Jio has started offering and activating landline services through its GigaFiber service, using the JioGigaHub. You get an 8-digit landline number starting with 3xxx, and you have to source your own POTS instrument, “Preshit wrote in a tweet.

In case you are not aware, JioGigaFiber takes advantage of Jio’s Optical Network Terminal (ONT), or the GigaHomeHub Gateway device. The ONT device is necessary, because it is the gateway to JioGigaTV through which you watch TV and enjoy other services.

Right now, Reliance Jio is yet to share any concrete plan about the rollout of landline services. In fact, Jio’s much-hyped FTTH broadband service is limited to a select few cities. A pan-India rollout will likely happen sometime later this year.

We have, however, heard that Reliance Jio has been testing a Triple Play pan for its GigaFiber subscribers which will apparently offer data, calling and IPTV benefits rolled into one single plan. While exact details are missing, the plan will reportedly offer 100GB high-speed data at a speed of 100mbps, unlimited voice calling, Jio HomeTV subscription and other services. As per a TelecomTalk report, the plan is currently available to Reliance Jio employees.

Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Jio had announced its JioGigaFiber broadband service at its AGM last year. The registration for JioGigaFiber connection began last year. The subscribers were required to pay a security deposit of Rs 4500 for JioFiber router provided by the company. Under the preview offer, Jio had provided 100GB data per month with 100mbps speed for three months.