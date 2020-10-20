Qualcomm, Jio join hands to develop 5G RAN solutions

Reliance Jio, Qualcomm partner to rollout 5G network and services in India

In a bid to fast track the development and roll-out of 5G network infrastructure and services in India, Qualcomm Technologies and Reliance Jio Platforms have announced “expanded efforts to develop open and interoperable interface compliant architecture based 5G solutions with a virtualised RAN”. Qualcomm’s new platforms are the world’s first solutions purposely-designed to support mobile operators in the deployment of a new generation of converged, open and virtualised RAN (vRAN) networks.

With 5G technology, users will experience the benefits of higher data rates, low latency communications and enhanced digital experiences across a wide array of connected devices, from 5G-enabled smartphones to enterprise laptops to AR/VR products to vertical IOT solutions.

Reliance Jio Infocomm president Mathew Oommen said the development of secure RAN solutions with Qualcomm Technologies combined with the scale of Jio Platforms will help in “accelerating the realisation of Atmanirbhar Bharat for an inclusive 5G nation”.

Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, 4G/5G, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. said Qualcomm Technologies recently achieved over a 1 Gbps milestone on the Reliance Jio 5G NR product, leveraging our Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms. “Ecosystem collaborations like this play a critical role in allowing operators and industry verticals to quickly and easily add 5G network coverage and capacity where and when it is needed most.”

Rajen Vagadia, vice president, Qualcomm India Private Limited and President, Qualcomm India, said as the need for “reliable, robust and powerful mobile experiences increases across India”, they anticipate a “new wave of demand for 5G services from both end-users and enterprises, such as manufacturing, health care and retail”.

The portfolio of Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms is designed to provide a foundation for flexible, virtualised, scalable, and interoperable cellular network infrastructure. The platforms offer scalable support for a wide range of infrastructure categories ranging from macro base stations with massive MIMO to small cells, and feature support for all key frequency bands on sub-6 GHz and mmWave spectrum, a release said.

