Reliance Jio Prime membership: Terms and conditions to keep in mind

Reliance Jio’s Prime comes with a price tag of Rs 99. Here’s a look at all the terms and conditions of Jio Prime. Reliance Jio’s Prime comes with a price tag of Rs 99. Here’s a look at all the terms and conditions of Jio Prime.

Reliance Jio will be a paid service from April 1, and no it’s not an early April Fool’s joke. The free data ride is finally coming to an end for most users. After all, this was extended once from the earlier deadline of December 31, despite other telecom players crying foul. So far Reliance Jio was giving users 1GB data free per day under the Happy New Year offer. But there’s a way to continue this extra data ride: If you sign up for Jio Prime.

Now Jio Prime comes with a Rs 99 per year charge. So what does this extra cost get you? Well a lot more data than the regular Jio plans. The official Jio website will now let you compare Prime packs against non-Prime packs, which shows how keen the company is to get this plan going.

Watch Video | Reliance Jio Prime Membership: Here’s The Entire Tariff & Benefits List

Don’t forget Reliance Jio is making calls, SMS redundant and focusing on data. Prime memberships have the edge in this data business. For instance, the Rs 149 non-Prime pack has only 1GB data, the same plan under Prime gets 2GB data for 28 days.

In the Rs 303 pack, you’re getting 1GB data per day if you are on Prime with 28 days validity for prepaid. If you move to a non-Prime plan, then you’re getting a measly 2.5GB data. The deal gets better in postpaid where a Jio Prime plan for Rs 499 gets you 60 GB of data for the month, while a non-Prime option at the same price only comes with 5GB.

In short, Reliance is making sure that if you wish to retain your Jio SIM, you better pay up the Rs 99, because that’s the only way you’ll get extra data. For Jio, which has over 100 million subscribers, we’re not talking small numbers here in terms of revenue, if more people choose to go with the Prime membership.

Reliance Jio Prime membership: It can be activated straight from your phone. Reliance Jio Prime membership: It can be activated straight from your phone.

Here’s a quick look at all the points to keep in mind about Jio Prime membership.

This Jio Prime membership is for a year, from March 31 2017 to March 31, 2018. Reliance has not specified if the Jio Prime member price will be increased later on.

There’s a deadline of March 31, 2017 to sign up for Jio Prime. If you don’t do so in this time frame, then you’ll automatically be moved to the lower-end plans. However, if you get a Jio SIM from March 4, 2017 onward, you’ll automatically be a Prime Member. Your first recharge will be of Rs 99 to get the Prime Membership, and then you can choose your postpaid or prepaid plan.

Also read: Reliance Jio Prime membership: How to activate straight from your phone

Reliance Jio is also putting a limit on hotpost usage for Jio Prime users. The terms and conditions say you can use the connection as a personal hotspot connection with only one device at a time. For those who’ve bought the JioFi device, it is not clear how this will work given it can be used to connect with a lot more devices. Reliance has not clarified this bit.

Postpaid users on Jio Prime take note: You will be required to opt for e-bill and autopay options. All the postpaid plans will have extra taxes in addition to the current plan pricing.

If you don’t use all the data within the plan’s validity period, you can’t carry it onto the next month. The data used by the consumers for Jio applications will count against your regular plan data allocation. The SMS limit remains at 100 free SMS per day. This is due to TRAI Regulations.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd