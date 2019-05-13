Reliance Jio auto-renews Prime membership subscription for free

Prime members of Reliance Jio get additional bundled data along with free access to Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn, JioCloud and more. The Prime membership costs Rs 99 per year but the operator is auto-renewing the membership for its prime customers free of cost without any terms and conditions.

Reliance Jio started operations in the year 2016 by offering free data and calling for a period of up to six months. The operator introduced an annual Prime membership plan when it stopped the free benefits. Since then it has auto-renewed the membership twice.

How to check for Reliance Jio prime membership auto renewal

In order to check whether Jio has renewed your Prime membership, open the MyJio app on your smartphone. Go to the menu option in the app by tapping on the top left corner. Go to the “My Plans” section where you will see all your plans including the add-on packs. There is also a tab for “Jio Prime Membership”.

If Jio has renewed your Prime membership, you will see a message that reads, “Your request to avail free JioPrime membership for a year has been registered successfully. You can now enjoy JioPrime benefits for another year. Thank You!”

Last month, Jio announced the launch of a new digital service called the JioNews in the form of a mobile app and website (www.jionews.com). The new service offers real-time breaking news, Live TV, videos, magazines, and newspapers. The service combines Jio’s existing JioXpressNews, JioMags and JioNewsPaper services. All existing Jio customers will have premium access to all the features of the JioNews app.

The JioNews service offers news content from more than 150 news channels, over 800 magazines, and 250-plus newspapers. It also offers content from famous online blogs and news websites from India and across the world.