Reliance Jio prices fiber-based broadband service from Rs 699 to Rs 8,499

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced the commercial launch of fiber-based broadband services, JioFiber, offering minimum internet speed of 100 Mbps for a monthly rental of Rs 699.

JioFiber, which was free of cost for customers till now, will offer broadband internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps for Rs 8,499 per month, the company said in a statement. The broadband service will offer unlimited data, free voice calling to anywhere in India as well as TV video calling/conferencing. For those opting for annual subscription, it has offered a free set top box and unlimited voice and data. A TV set is being offered free with gold, diamond, platinum and titanium plans that come for Rs 1,299 per month and more.

“With JioFiber, Jio continues to deliver on its promise of connecting the unconnected while bringing about transformational changes to Indian homes, that it started with its mobility service three years ago, on September 5, 2016,” it said in a statement. It has offered six plans in the range of Rs 699 to Rs 8,499 per month.

Currently, the average fixed-line broadband speed in India is 25 Mbps. “Even in America, which is the most developed economy, it is around 90 Mbps. JioFiber will start from 100 Mbps and go all the way up to 1 Gbps. This will propel India to top 5 broadband nations globally,” the company said.

Akash Ambani, director, Reliance Jio Infocomm, said, “the launch of JioFiber, with its revolutionary services is just the beginning of a new and exciting journey. As always, we will continue working hard to bring more such amazing services to your home and take Jio Fiber to the next level.”