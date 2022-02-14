Reliance Jio partners with SES to announce satellite-based internet for India

Reliance Jio has partnered with SES, a Luxembourg-based satellite solutions provider to form a new initiative – Jio Space Technology Limited. The joint venture is aimed at delivering the next generation scalable and affordable broadband services in India by making use of satellite technology.

Jio and SES will own 51 percent and 49 percent each in the equity stake. The technology will use multi-orbit space networks – that is, a combination of geostationary (GEO) and medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite constellations capable of delivering multi-gigabit links and capacity to companies.

The joint venture will drive satellite-based data and communication services in India, except for certain international aeronautical and maritime customers who may be served directly by the SES.

Internet speeds could go up to 100 Gbps, according to claims from Jio. In a press statement, Jio said that the partnership will bolster the development of extensive gateway infrastructure in India to provide services within the country.

There is no mention of a concrete number, though according to the press release, Jio has entered into a multi-year capacity purchase agreement – with a total contract value of $100 million. “While we continue to expand our fibre-based connectivity and FTTH business and invest in 5G, this new joint venture with SES will further accelerate the growth of multigigabit broadband,” Akash Ambani, Director of Jio said in a press statement.

“With additional coverage and capacity offered by satellite communications services, Jio will be able to connect the remotest towns and villages, enterprises, government establishments, and consumers to the new Digital India. We are excited about this new journey combining our massive reach and customer base with SES’s innovative leadership and expertise in the satellite industry,” he added.