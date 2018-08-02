Reliance Jio partners with SBI to launch Yono financial platform

Reliance Jio and SBI have partnered to launch SBI Yono, an omni channel platform that will offer digital banking, commerce and financial superstore services to customers. Reliance Jio and SBI have partnered to launch SBI Yono, an omni channel platform that will offer digital banking, commerce and financial superstore services to customers.

Reliance Jio and SBI have partnered to launch SBI Yono, an omni channel platform that will offer digital banking, commerce and financial superstore services to customers. Yono’s financial services will be enabled through the MyJio platform. Jio Prime will offer exclusive deals from Reliance Retail, Jio, partner brands and merchants. In addition, SBI customers can avail additional opportunities to earn loyalty reward.

“The scale of the SBI customer base is unmatched globally. Jio is committed to using its superior network and platforms combined with the Retail ecosystem to accelerate digital adoption serving all the needs for SBI’s and Jio’s customers,” Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Limited said in a statement.

SBI will take advantage of Jio’s network in rural and urban areas to design as well as provide customers solution such as video banking and other on-demand services. Jio Phones will be available on special offers for SBI customers.

Also Read: Reliance Jio GigaFiber plans leaked, base service plan to start from Rs 500: Report

“As India’s largest Bank with leadership in digital banking, we are delighted to partner with Jio the world’s largest network. All the areas of co-operation are mutually beneficial enhancing the digital foot-print for SBI customers with superior and rewarding customer experiences,” Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI said.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd