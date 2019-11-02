Reliance Jio offers up to Rs 50 discount on Rs 444, Rs 555 prepaid plans

Reliance Jio is offering up to Rs 50 discount on its new ‘All-in-One’ plans of Rs 444 and Rs 555. The discounts can only be availed via Paytm under its Shubh Paytm offer, according to a Telecom Talk report. Jio’s Rs 444 prepaid plan will get Rs 44 discount, while the Rs 555 plan gets Rs 50 off respectively.

To reiterate, users will need to recharge via Paytm to avail the offer, which will valid until November 15, 2019. At the time of recharge, people will need to use SHUBHP44 coupon code for a discount on Rs 444 Jio plan. People who wish to recharge with Rs 555 plan will need to use coupon code SHUBHP50 to get a discount of Rs 50 on Jio’s Rs 555 pack.

After a discount of Rs 44, Jio’s Rs 444 plan will be available for Rs 400, while Jio’s Rs 555 plan will be available for Rs 505 after Rs 50 discount respectively.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 444 and Rs 555 All-in-One plans promise unlimited calling on Jio-to-Jio numbers, along with 1000 minutes for outgoing calls to non-Jio numbers. Each plan offers 2GB data per day along with access to 100 SMS per day.

Reliance Jio recently decided to charge customers for the IUC or the Interconnect usage charge that telecom companies pay each other for calls made to other networks from their networks. TRAI has fixed IUC at 6 paise per minute. The Rs 444 plan comes bundled with 1000 free IUC minutes, while Rs 555 plan includes 3,000 free IUC minutes.