Now get Reliance Jio postpaid free for 2 months with ICICI credit card: Here’s how to avail

Reliance Jio has collaborated with ICICI Bank to offer postpaid services free for two months to its subscribers. The offer is valid for users who have an ICICI credit card. Interested users who have Jio postpaid connection will need to apply for offers through MyJio app. As per the offer, Jio postpaid subscribers will get “7th postpaid bill rental discount” in their postpaid bill along with cashback amount that is equal to the postpaid bill rental and taxes in their ICICI credit card. However, they will be able to avail the benefits post payment of “12 consecutive postpaid bills.”

According to MySmartPrice, Jio postpaid subscribers will have to pay for six months following which the bank will provide a discount that is equal to the bill received in the seventh month. The user once paid for 12 months, Jio and ICICI will send cash back for the same amount in their credit card account, as per the report. Users should keep in note that to enroll for the ICICI Bank Jio postpaid offer they will have to sign up for “Auto Pay” with their credit card.

In order to do this, they will have to open the MyJio app and select “JioPay” option. The app will then ask about payment details. Jio postpaid users will have to select “JioAutoPay” and then select “Credit Card” as the preferred payment option. Following this, the app will show confirmation if the user has successfully enrolled for the AutoPay option. Jio Postpaid plan starts at Rs 199, offering unlimited voice calls, 25 GB of 4G data and 100SMSes free per day.

