Reliance Jio offers free AJIO coupons on Rs 198, Rs 399 prepaid recharge

Reliance Jio is offering free AJIO coupons on prepaid recharge plans of Rs 198 and Rs 399. The offer will be valid from June 3 to July 14, 2019, under which Jio users can avail AJIO coupons worth Rs 198 and Rs 399. New, as well as existing Jio subscribers, can avail the offer. It is also valid for postpaid Jio users who opt for prepaid plans.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge offer of Rs 198 will come bundled with AJIO coupon worth Rs 198, which can be redeemed five times. Notably, the coupon can only be used once every month. Users should keep in mind that they will need to have a minimum cart value of Rs 999 to avail the Rs 198 AJIO coupon.

The offer will also be valid for Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 399, which bundles AJIO coupon of Rs 399. Just like the Rs 198 coupon, the Rs 399 AJIO coupon can be redeemed five times but only once every month. However, to redeem this coupon, people will need to have a minimum cart value of Rs 1,399.

Reliance Jio has confirmed that the AJIO discount coupons will be over and above the existing offers on the AJIO website, which means users can bundle the coupons with other offers and discounts as well. As mentioned already, the offer period will end on July 14, so users will need to recharge before this date to avail the coupons.

Reliance Jio recently partnered with Hotstar to let its users watch all of the ICC World Cup 2019 matches live and free of cost. It also launched a new unlimited cricket season data pack of Rs 251 which offers 102GB data for 51 days for users to watch world cup matches.