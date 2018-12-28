Reliance Jio offering customers 100 per cent cashback under its ‘Happy New Year’ offer

Reliance Jio has announced a new ‘Happy New Year’ offer for its customers recharging their prepaid connections with their Rs 399 tariff plan. Under this offer, the customers will get a 100 per cent cashback in terms of an AJIO voucher, which can be accessed from the MyJio app.

The offer can be availed by users who recharge their Jio prepaid connections with Rs 399 between December 28, 2018, to January 31, 2019. The AJIO vouchers can be redeemed on the company’s shopping portal till March 15, 2019. However, to avail the voucher, the customer must have a minimum cart value of Rs 1,000. Additionally, the coupon can be bundled with any existing offer running on AJIO.

To avail the Reliance Jio Happy New Year offer, customers can get a recharge of Rs 399 done via the MyJio app, online recharge portals and any of the Reliance Jio retailers. Users will see a Rs 399 AJIO coupon appear in their MyJio app within 72 hours of the recharge being made. This offer is valid for both existing and new Jio subscribers. However, new subscribers will also have to pay a fee of Rs 99 to purchase Jio’s prime membership, that will drive up the cost of their recharge to Rs 498.

Under the Rs 399 plan Reliance Jio offers its customers, 1.5GB of daily 4G data along with unlimited voice calls and 100 daily SMS for Rs 399. The plan comes with a validity period of 84 days, which brings the data benefits up to 126GB. The plan also provides customers with complimentary access to the company’s long list of data-driven free apps like Jio TV, Jio Money, and more. Customers who exceed the 1.5GB daily data limit will be able to access unlimited internet with speeds of up to 64Kbps.