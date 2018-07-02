Reliance Jio offer: Get JioFi dongle for Rs 499 with Postpaid plan

Reliance JioFi dongle will cost Rs 499 to Jio postpaid customers. Reliance JioFi dongle will cost Rs 499 to Jio postpaid customers.

Reliance Jio has announced a new cashback offer for its JioFi and postpaid customers. Under the offer, the telco will give Rs 500 cashback to those who purchase a JioFi dongle along with a new postpaid connection. The new JioFi offer is valid from July 3, which is tomorrow.

To avail the benefit, eligible users will get Rs 500 cashback in the form of credit which will be automatically credited in the postpaid plan. Do keep in mind that a user has to make monthly payments for 12 months and then only Rs 500 cashback will be credited to the account. The offer is currently applicable to the base model of JioFi, which is currently priced at Rs 999.

For those who’re not aware, JioFi lets you access 4G Data, make VoLTE calls even on 2G or 3G smartphones, and can connect with up to 10 devices. The device offers download speed of up to 150Mbps and upload speed of up to 50Mbps.

Reliance Jio recently launched a new postpaid plan, priced at Rs 199. The plan comes with pre-activated voice calling, internet, SMS, and international calling. The Rs 199 plan offers 25GB of 4G data per month with unlimited calling, and 100 SMSes per day. Plus, users can check e-bills in real time, with an email notification at the end of every month. Under the Zero-Touch, JioPostpaid users will get a new feature called Always-On. The plan is advertised as the first ‘Zero-touch’ service experience.

