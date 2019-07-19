Toggle Menu Sections
Reliance Jio now bigger than Airtel, adds 24.5 million subscribers in Q1FY20https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/reliance-jio-now-bigger-than-airtel-adds-24-5-million-subscribers-in-q1fy20-5838222/

Reliance Jio now bigger than Airtel, adds 24.5 million subscribers in Q1FY20

Reliance Jio customers consumed 1,090 crore GB of data during the first quarter of the financial year (Q1FY20).

Reliance Jio’s per capita data consumption stood at 11.4GB per month. (Image source: Reuters)

Reliance Jio’s total subscriber base grew by the net addition of 24.5 million subscribers during the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY20). While the per capita consumption of data stood at 11.4GB per month, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

According to the filing, as much as 1,090 crore GB of data was consumed during the quarter by Jio customers across the country, while VoLTE voice consumption stood at 821 minutes per user per month.

“Reliance Jio maintained strong momentum in subscriber addition with gross adds of 33.8 million during the quarter,” the company said in a statement.

As per the disclosure with the exchanges, Reliance Jio’s net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 891 crores, up by 45.6 per cent from Rs 612 crores during the year-ago period (Q1FY19). The net profit was also 6.1 per cent higher from Rs 840 crore in the previous quarter (Q4FY19).

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India mobile, fixed broadband speeds drop 3 ranks in June: Ookla Speedtest
2 Reliance Industries Q1 financial results Live Updates: Event to start soon
3 Hotstar, MX Player lead in OTT entertainment apps for smartphones users in India: Study