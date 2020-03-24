Jio’s COVID-19 symptoms tracker on MyJio app: Check if you’re at risk or not

Here’s how to check COVID-19 symptoms using MyJio app Here’s how to check COVID-19 symptoms using MyJio app

Telecom operators like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and Reliance Jio have taken several precautionary measures to spread coronavirus pandemic awareness. A few weeks ago Jio, Vodafone and Airtel added a dedicated caller tune on all numbers to spread COVID-19 awareness message among the citizens of India. The caller tune mentions the symptoms of coronavirus and preventive measures one can take in a day to day life.

With COVID-19 cases significantly rising in India Jio has now added a “symptoms checker” option on its MyJio application. The symptoms checker is available on the app starting today. We tried to use the checker on an iPhone first but it wasn’t available as yet. Jio spokesperson said that the option will come to iOS very soon. It is available on the Android version of MyJio app.

To use the feature you will first need to update the MyJio app by heading over to the Google Play store. The banner stating #CoronaHaregaIndiaJeetega can be seen at the top left corner of the app. The symptoms checker asks health and travel-related questions and shows the risk rate of getting coronavirus on the basis of the answers.

How to check for COVID-19 symptoms

You will first need to click on the #CoronaHaregaIndiaJeetega banner on the MyJio app and then tap on “Check your symptoms now” option displayed on the next screen. Then click on the symptoms checker option on the next screen, there will a couple of questions that you will need to answer.

Some of the questions are as followed: For whom are you taking this test? What is your age group? do you have any of these health conditions? Have you ever visited any of the below countries in the last 14 days? Have you or someone in your family come in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient in the last 14 days? Do you have fever? Do you have cold? and many more.

After answering all these questions correctly the symptoms checker shows the result for the risk of getting COVID-19. For us, it shows “Low Risk”. The app also mentions that the test is based on the current understanding of the disease which is subjected to change.

