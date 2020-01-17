Reliance Jio lost 22 million subscribers in Q3, blames IUC charges

During the quarter, Reliance Jio customers used 11.1GB of data per month on average and 760 minutes per month on average. During the quarter, Reliance Jio customers used 11.1GB of data per month on average and 760 minutes per month on average.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited has just released its Q3 results for the financial year 2019-20. In which it claims to have added a total of 37 million subscribers to its network. During the quarter it has posted a growth of 38 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

It states that on December 31 it had a subscriber base of 370 million. This is due to the gross addition of 37.1 million during the quarter and 135.7 million during the year. It states that it is committed to driving 2G to 4G transition across the country this year also.

Apart from the addition of 37.1 million subscribers, it also lost 22 million subscribers during the quarter. It states that the decrease consists of mainly heavy voice users, which was due to the implementation of IUC tariffs.

During the quarter, its customers used 11.1GB of data per month on average and 760 minutes per month on average. With the introduction of IUC tariffs of 6 paise per minutes, according to the company reduced off-net traffic reducing to 48 per cent.

Jio also claims to have become the largest distribution and service network pan-India with over a million retailers for customer acquisition and selling recharges. With these they pull in around more than 12 million subscribers monthly.

Its Fibre and Enterprise services also showed strong customer interest, with the company claiming to have ramped up sales by converting the initial test users to paid-plans across 1,600 cities.

Apart from its telecom services Jio has also heavily invested in a number of next-gen technologies like Blockchain, AI/ ML, AR/ MR and Edge Computing. The total capitalisation of these technologies has been revealed to stand at Rs 1,70,000 crores.

