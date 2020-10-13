Reliance Jio largest subscriber gainer, Airtel at close second: TRAI

According to TRAI, Reliance Jio currently has 1.86 crore subscribers, which accounts for 35.03 per cent of the market share. In total it gained 35,54,415 subscribers in July. (Express Photo)

Reliance Jio announced that it has added a total of 2.34 lakh subscribers in Delhi NCR region in July 2020 according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The company claims that it has consistently maintained the top position in Delhi.

According to TRAI, Reliance Jio currently has 1.86 crore subscribers, which accounts for 35.03 per cent of the market share. In total it gained 35,54,415 subscribers in July. Bharti Airtel has a 27.96 per cent share and gained 32,60,536 subscribers in July. Vi has a 26.34 per cent share of the total market but lost 37,26,121 subscribers in July. BSNL holds a market share of 10.37 per cent market share and it gained 3,58,326 subscribers in July. MTNL only has a 0.29 per cent market share, and it lost 5,457 subscribers in July. Lastly, Reliance Communications has a meagre 0.002 per cent market share and it managed to gain 561 subscribers in July.

TRAI states that private access service providers hold 89.33 per cent of the market share, whereas, the two PSU access service providers: BSNL and MTNL, hold a market share of only 10.67 per cent.

The total number of wireless subscribers in India increased from 114 crores to 114.4 crores from June end to July end. This means that the country has a monthly growth rate of 0.30 per cent. The overall telecom subscriber base in India also increased from 116 crores in June end to 116.4 crores in July end.

Additionally, Reliance Jio has become the first telecom service provider to have crossed the 40 crore customer mark in India. As of now, Jio has a total market share of 40,08,03,819 subscribers in India.

Kolkata circle had a maximum growth of 2.03 per cent in the month of July.

The report also states that India saw 75 lakh requests for mobile number portability (MNP) in July.

