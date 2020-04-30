Reliance Jio to take on Zoom with its JioMeet video calling platform, commercial launch soon

Not just JioMart, Reliance Jio will soon launch JioMeet for video calls in India (Representational image) Not just JioMart, Reliance Jio will soon launch JioMeet for video calls in India (Representational image)

Alongside JioMart, Reliance Jio is working on its own video calling platform called JioMeet. The company announced to commercially launch JioMeet in India soon. JioMeet has been in the testing process for a long time and the company has smartly selected a time to launch the platform for everyone when working remotely and self-quarantining have become normal thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Reliance Jio hasn’t revealed when JioMeet will launch but given everyone is highly dependent on video calls to connect with the world we can expect the rollout very in a few weeks or even days. With the JioMeet Reliance Jio is definitely aiming to take on the likes of other popular existing video calling platforms such as Zoom, Google Meet, Skype, and more. Jio will reveal more details about the JioMeet in the days to come such as how the video calls will work, number of participants for each video call and so on.

Last week, Reliance Industries Limited, Jio Platforms and Facebook announced the signing of binding agreements for an investment of Rs 43,574 crore by Facebook into Jio Platforms. Facebook’s investment will translate into a 9.99 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

TheJio and Facebook partnerships has already resulted in JioMart, an e-commerce platform, which is under testing right now. Jio says that partnership will enable new opportunities for businesses of all sizes, but especially for small businesses across India. This is because it will “create new and exciting digital ecosystems that will empower, enrich and uplift the lives of all 1.3 billion Indians.”

For the JioMart, Jio Platforms and WhatsApp have entered into a commercial partnership agreement to further accelerate Reliance Retail’s New Commerce business. JioMart is integrated with WhatsApp to ensure that consumers are able to access the nearest kiranas who can provide products and services to their homes by transacting seamlessly with JioMart using WhatsApp.

The testing has already begun and the companies have announced a phone number that the consumers need to save on their mobile phone and then send a message. The automated message will guide consumers through the online shopping process. The service is currently being tested in some parts of Maharashtra. We can expect commercial launch to happen very soon.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Jio also partnered with Microsoft platforms and enabled Work From Home, Learn From Home & Health At Home initiatives for everyone. The operator also made changes to its plans in order to provide better offerings to the users. Here are some changes Jio brought in due to the pandemic: double data and additional offnet minutes to all mobility add-on pack users, double data for all JioFiber users, complimentary 10mbps JioFiber plan, extended validity of JioPhone users for free incoming calls and provided 100 minutes call and 100 SMS to JioPhone users who have not been able to recharge, and some more.

