Reliance Jio is offering up to Rs 50 discount on Rs 444, Rs 555 prepaid plans

Reliance Jio is offering up to Rs 50 discount on select ‘All-in-One’ prepaid recharge plans on recharges made via Paytm. Using the discount codes, Jio users can avail Rs 40 and Rs 50 discount on the newly launched Jio prepaid packs of Rs 444 and Rs 555 respectively.

Telecom Talk first reported the discount on Jio prepaid packs under Shubh Paytm offer. The discount offer is reportedly valid until November 15, 2019. To get Rs 40 discount on the Rs 444 prepaid pack, users need to apply promo code SHUBHP44 and to avail Rs 50 discount on Rs 555 prepaid plan, users need to apply promo code SHUBHP50.

After the discount, the Rs 444 plan will cost Rs 400 whereas the Rs 555 plan will have an effective cost of Rs 505. The new All-in-One prepaid plans of Reliance Jio were launched last month following the operator’s decision to charge its users IUC or interconnect usage charge to make calls to other networks from their Jio numbers.

Reliance Jio’s new Rs 444 and Rs 555 plans come with 2GB daily data with a validity of 84 days. Both the packs also offer 100 national SMS per day and up to 3000 minutes for outgoing calls to non-Jio numbers.

The Rs 444 prepaid plan offers 1000 minutes of calling to non-Jio numbers whereas the Rs 555 offers 3000 minutes of calling. Aside from these two plans, there are also Rs 222 and Rs 333 prepaid plans that offer 2GB daily data, 1000 minutes, and 100 daily SMS for a validity of 28 days and 56 days respectively.