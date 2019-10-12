Reliance Jio introduces new 30 minutes free IUC talk time offer to ease agitated customers: Report

Reliance Jio recently introduced a six paise per minute charge on outgoing calls to other networks, thus putting the IUC cost previously born by it on the customers. After the introduction of this new rule, Jio subscribers took to multiple platforms like Twitter to complain about it.

Advertising

Now to ease its customers a bit the telecom service provider has come up with a new offer first spotted by TelecomTalk. Under this new offer, the company will provide its customers with 30 minutes of free talk time.

According to the report, the information about this 30 minutes free talk time offer is being circulated via SMS to all of the customers who are recharging their Reliance Jio connections after October 10, when the new rule was put in place.

According to TelecomTalk, customers recharging their phones for the first time will get a free talk time of 30 minutes as a one-time offer. The free 30 minutes will be valid for the first seven days from the date of recharge.

Advertising

Airtel and Vodafone, on the other hand, have not put any burden of IUC on their customers. Instead, they have started advertising the same to lure customers on their network.

Another key point to note, Reliance Jio recently issued a public notice stating, all Jio subscribers who have recharged their connections on or before October 9 will not need to pay any IUC charges. Instead, they will continue to enjoy free calling benefits until their plan expires.