Reliance Jio introduces JioNews app, website as it merges older apps into one

Reliance Jio has announced the launch of a new digital service called the JioNews in the form of a mobile app and website (www.jionews.com). The new service will be offering real time breaking news, Live TV, videos, magazines, newspapers and much more, the company informed in a press statement.

Advertising

JioNews is a consolidated offering of the company’s existing JioXpressNews, JioMags and JioNewsPaper services along with an additional offering of Live TV and videos. All the existing users of these existing apps will be migrated to JioNews and they can seamlessly continue consuming content with the new service.

All existing Jio customers will have premium access to all the features of the JioNews app, while the non-Jio users can access all the features in the app by logging in to it during the trial period, the company said.

JioNews comes with integrated artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, through which it can scan thousands of news sources and bring only the most relevant of the content to its users. The service will be available in more than 12 Indian languages.

Advertising

The JioNews service will offer news content from more than 150 news channels, over 800 magazines, 250-plus newspapers, famous online blogs and news websites from India and across the world.

Also read: Reliance Jio announces acquisition of Haptik: Here’s what it means for consumers

Jio said that the users can also enjoy the latest trending videos across Bollywood, fashion, health, automotive, technology, sports and more. The JioNews app is available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for users to download.

Last month, Apple had launched the Apple News+ service, which is paid news subscription service that focuses on giving access to magazine subscriptions and top news publishers at a fixed price. The News service costs $9.99 per month and is currently limited to US and Canada markets.