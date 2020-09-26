Reliance Jio in-flight data and calling plans start at Rs 499: How to avail

Reliance Jio in-flight data plans start at Rs 499 (File Photo)

Reliance Jio has announced in-flight data for Jio PostpaidPlus users in partnership with the Panasonic Avionics Corporation subsidiary. Currently, this service makes sense for those who travel abroad frequently and don’t want to stay disconnected during the duration of the flight. So far, this service will only be valid on international flights. However, once the service is available in India, Jio Postpaid Plus users will be able to access it in domestic flights as well.

There are three Jio in-flight packs available for now which will be valid for one day irrespective of the flight duration. Under the Rs 499 plan, the user will get 250MB data with 100 minutes of outgoing calls and 100 SMS. The Rs 699 plan will offer an additional 250MB data over the previous plan and all the other components remain the same. Under the Rs 999 plan, the user will get 1GB of data and everything else remains the same as the other two plans.

Jio Director Akash Ambani said, “JioPostpaid Plus brings with it industry-defining and highest-quality user experience, and through our partnership with AeroMobile we will now offer in-flight roaming services at an attractive price. We are delighted to bring this new service to our customers, who will be able to enjoy seamless, high-quality, and secure roaming at 20,000 feet, keeping every JioPostpaid Plus user connected, always.”

As per Reliance Jio, the service will be available for use once the flight reaches 20,000 feet or higher which means that the users will have to adhere to the same protocols as before during takeoff and landing. After the flight reaches the optimum altitude, the user can turn on his/her smartphone, turn off the Airplane Mode and it will automatically connect to the AeroMobile network, the name can differ from device to device.

However, if the device is not connected automatically, the user is required to do it manually by going into the phone settings and then selecting the ‘carrier’. The user also needs to ensure that data roaming is turned on to be able to use data services during the flight. The users will get a welcome text message and other appropriate information upon successful connection.

The list of airlines this service will be valid in are: Aer Lingus, Air Serbia, Alitalia, Asiana Airlines, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Egypt Air, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Euro wings, EVA Air, Kuwait Airways, Lufthansa, Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air, SAS Scandinavian Airlines, Singapore Airlines, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, Turkish Airlines, Uzbekistan Airways and Virgin Atlantic.

