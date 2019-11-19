Reliance Jio hints it might also increase tariff prices like Airtel, Vodafone-Idea

Reliance Jio might increase its tariff prices just like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea. In a release, the company citing media reports, states that Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is likely to initiate a consultation process for revision of telecom tariffs.

Advertising

The release states that if this happens, just like other telecom operators, it will also work with the Government and comply with the regulatory regime, hinting at the fact that it might also follow in the footsteps of Airtel and Vodafone-Idea by increasing tariffs in the next few weeks.

Even though it might increase the tariff rates, Jio has said that it will not let the increase impact data consumption. Which we think means that the company will also increase the data benefits accompanying its plans.

According to the data provided by Jio, the country currently consumes over 600 crore GB per month. It states that even if the prices increase they will work to ensure that this number does not get decreased.

Advertising

To recall, both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have announced that they will be increasing their tariff prices from December 1. This is the first-ever hike in tariffs we have got to see in the telecom market since 2012. Neither of the telecom service providers have revealed the revised prices as of now.

Jio is stating that the increase in tariff will take place due to new TRAI rules. However, it seems not to be the case for Airtel and Vodafone-Idea, both of which reported massive losses in the quarter ending September 2019. They seem to be increasing tariffs to cover their losses and keep the business viable.