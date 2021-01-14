scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Reliance Jio scraps Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297 and Rs 594 JioPhone plans

The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has removed non-Jio voice calling charges with four JioPhone plans becoming redundant. The four plans are Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297, and Rs 594.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | January 14, 2021 1:16:23 pm
JioPhone plans, new Jiophone plans, Jio packs, Reliance Jio net plans, JioPhone packs, JioPhone plans, Jio plans 2020, Jio packs 2021, Jio news, Reliance Jio news,The removed plans offered unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling and no non-Jio calling minutes. (image source: Jio)

Reliance Jio has removed four JioPhone plans, priced at Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297, and Rs 594. JioPhone plans only work on these devices, which as 4G-ready feature phones from the company. The removal was first spotted by TelecomTalk.

The Rs 153 JioPhone plan offered 1.5GB data per day, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, no non-Jio minutes, and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days. The Rs 153 JioPhone plan which has been removed offered better data benefit than the Rs 155 plan which is still offered by the company as of now.

The Rs 99, Rs 297, and Rs 594 JioPhone plans offered 0.5GB data per day for 28, 84, and 168 days respectively. The plans offered unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling and no non-Jio calling minutes. JioPhone users who recharged with these plans had to recharge FUP plans which used to start at Rs 10.

There are four JioPhone plans available now which are Rs 75, Rs 125, Rs 155, and Rs 185. These four-packs are part of JioPhone All-in-One plans.

JioPhone’s Rs 75 plan offers 0.1GB of 4G data per day, Rs 125 pack ships with 0.5GB data per day, the Rs 155 plan comes with 1GB data per day. The Rs 185 plan offers 2GB data per day. The plans offer unlimited voice calling to any network without any FUP limit and the validity of the plans is 28 days.

