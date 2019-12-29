Reliance Jio Happy New year 2020 offer: Plan validity, benefits, and other details

Reliance Jio Happy New Year offer is going on and will be available until Jan first week. Reliance Jio Happy New Year offer is going on and will be available until Jan first week.

Reliance Jio introduced the on-going Happy New Year 2020 offer in India last week. The offer is currently available but only for limited period. Reliance Jio has confirmed that the Happy New Year 2020 offer will be available only until the first week of January. The last date is yet to be revealed by the company.

As a part of the Happy New Year 2020 offer, Jio has reduced the price of Rs 2,199 annual plan to Rs 2,020. This means, until the Happy New Year 2020 offer is validity, users will be able to get the yearly Jio offer at lower price. After the validity period is over, the Rs 2020 price will get back to normal, i.e Rs 2,199.

It should be noted that even though the price of the annual or 365 days Jio plan has been reduced, the benefits remain the same.

Benefits of Happy New Year Rs 2,020 plan

Similar to the actual annual Rs 2,199 plan, the new Rs 2020 Happy New Year plan also comes with unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB data per day (total 547.5GB data), SMSes and access to Jio Apps to the subscribers. The validity of the new Happy New Year plan remains that same as the original Rs 2,199 plan. This means, the Rs 2020 plan comes with 365 days or 1 year validity.

It should be noted, similar to other Jio plans, this one too offers FUP to voice calls to other networks. All calls made from Jio to Jio will be free but calls made from Jio to other mobile networks will be limited of 12000 minutes, after which customers will need to pay 6 paisa every min.

Benefits for JioPhone customers

Under the Happy New Year 2020 offer, Reliance Jio is also offering benefits to the JioPhone users. On recharging with Rs 2,020 users will get a JioPhone (the first one which is priced at Rs 699 in India right now) and other services including unlimited voice calls, 0.5GB data per day (total 182.5GB data), SMS, and access to Jio Apps for 12 months, 365 days or 1 year.

Limited period offer

The Jio Happy New Year 2020 offer is available starting December 24, until first week of January. Reliance Jio is yet to reveal the last date of the Happy New Year 2020 offer.

Should you opt for Jio Happy New Year 2020 offer?

Yes, the Happy New Year 2020 from Jio offer makes a lot more sense as customers will need to pay less under it. Without the offer, users will need to pay Rs 2,199 for annual plan while with the offer they will need to pay Rs 2020. This means, under the Happy New Year 2020 offer, Jio users will pay around Rs 179 less. The best part is, the offer and original plan offers the same benefits.

