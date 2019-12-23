Jio Happy New Year 2020 offer announced: Check plan benefits, offer period, other details

Reliance Jio announces Happy New year offer 2020 for users. Reliance Jio announces Happy New year offer 2020 for users.

As 2019 is almost coming to an end and 2020 approaching, Reliance Jio is back with its well-known Happy New Year offer for its subscribers. On Monday, the telecom operator announced ‘2020 Happy New Year’ offer to provide benefits such as unlimited voice calls, data, SMS and access to Jio Apps and more to its users for the entire coming year. With the new Happy New Year offer for the year 2020, Reliance Jio is offering benefits not just to the Jio network users but also to the JioPhone users. Let’s check out the details.

Under the ‘2020 Happy New Year’ offer Reliance Jio is offering unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB data per day, SMSes and access to Jio Apps like JioCinema, My JioApp and others at just Rs 2,020 to the Jio users. The Happy New Year plan or offers comes with the validity of 365 days (or one year). Additionally, Reliance Jio is also offering benefits to the JioPhone users. Under the offer JioPhone users recharging with Rs 2,020 will get a JioPhone and unlimited services including unlimited voice calls, 0.5GB data per day, SMS, and access to Jio Apps. This offer also comes with a 12 months or one year validity.

Reliance Jio user should note that this is a limited period offer. The Happy New Year 2020 offer will be available starting December 24. We at indianexpress.com reached out to Reliance Jio for the Happy New Year 2020 offer end date but the company hasn’t responded yet. We will update the copy as and when we receive a confirmation from the telecom operator.

Jio Happy New Year 2020 offer makes sense

The new Reliance Jio Happy New Year 2020 offer provides same benefits as the existing annual plan but for lower price tag. Originally, Reliance Jio’s annual plan is priced at Rs 2,199. This means, under this new Happy New Year offer Jio users will be paying around Rs 179 less for the same value. So, getting the Happy New Year 2020 offer actually makes a lot more sense.

To recollect, Reliance Jio recently launched the Rs 2,199 plan for its prepaid users. Under the plan the users get unlimited voice calling facilities (Jio to Jio unlimited calling, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 12,000 minutes), 1.5GB date per day (total of 547.5GB for a year), 100 SMSes/ day and access to all the Jio apps.

