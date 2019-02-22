Reliance Jio Group Talk app launched on Android for conference calling

Reliance Jio has launched a new conference calling app called Jio Group Talk for Android. The app allows its users to make group conference calls via Voice over LTE (VoLTE) capabilities. The app is currently available on Google’s Play Store and is listed as a trial version. Take note, you require an active Reliance Jio connection to use this app.

Advertising

Jio Group Talk allows its users to call up to ten people simultaneously. It comes with features like a lecture mode, muting participants and more.

The app description on the Play Store states that it is a “One Touch Multi-Party Calling application exclusively for Jio users”. Features of the app include conference calling up to 10 members instantly, HD conference calling support, real time conference setup, adding or removing participants, muting participants and lecture mode.

If you are a Reliance Jio user, you can head to the Play Store to download and use the app. Once the app is downloaded, you will be required to sign into it using your Jio number and an OTP that the app will send to the number.

After logging in to the app you will be required to send your phone number to contactjiojgt@gmail.com for activating the service (this step will go away once the app is out of its beta phase). Once activated, the app will let you begin conference calls with up to 10 contacts simultaneously.

Advertising

According to a report by TelecomTalk, the company will soon add many more features like video calling and chatting to the app. Many of these new features will be added within a few days.