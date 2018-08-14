Reliance Jio GigaFiber, Jio Phone 2: Everything that will happen on Independence Day, and later

Reliance Jio GigaFiber, Jio Phone 2, as well as Facebook, YouTube coming to Jio Phone: Here’s everything that will happen on Independence Day, and later. Reliance Jio GigaFiber, Jio Phone 2, as well as Facebook, YouTube coming to Jio Phone: Here’s everything that will happen on Independence Day, and later.

August 15 or Independence Day is when registrations for Jio GigaFiber, Reliance Jio’s fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband service begins. Starting tomorrow, Facebook, YouTube and Google Maps will be available on JioPhone. In addition, Jio has announced that Jio Phone 2 flash sale will begin 12 PM, August 16. The phone was introduced at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in July this year. At the time of launch, Jio said the phone will be available to pre-book from August 15. However, it later announced August 16 as sale date for Jio Phone 2. Let us take a look at everything that Reliance Jio will announce tomorrow:

Reliance Jio GigaFiber registrations to begin on August 15

Reliance Jio GigaFiber registrations will begin on August 15. Post registration from across the country, the do note that the company will prioritise the rollout of the Jio GigaFiber in localities it has received maximum interest from. The fiber connectivity to homes, merchants, small and medium enterprises and large enterprises will simultaneously be rolled out across 1,100 cities.

People can register their interest in the JioGigaFiber broadband service for free through MyJio app or Jio.com. Though Jio has not made tariff or launch date official yet, a Economic Times report claims the service could start at Rs 500 per month before Diwali.

The all-in-one Jio GigaFiber service will include access to a router and JioGigaTV. The all-in-one Jio GigaFiber service will include access to a router and JioGigaTV.

The all-in-one service will include access to a router and JioGigaTV. The Jio GigaRouter will provide high-speed internet connectivity with speeds up to 1Gbps, while JioGigaTV set-up-box will give its users access to over 600 channels, thousands of movies, and millions of songs.

Jio Phone to get Facebook, YouTube, and Google Maps from August 15

Reliance Jio Phone will finally get Facebook, YouTube, and Google Maps apps from August 15. The company has announced that WhatsApp will also make its way to Jio Phone soon, though an exact date for roll out is unclear at this point. The apps were highly-anticipated for Jio Phone. Notably, Jio Phone 2 ships with WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook, and Google Maps. The smart feature phone is the predecessor to Jio Phone and it comes with a horizontal display as well as QWERTY keyboard.

Jio Phone 2 will go on sale from August 16 and the company will go with the flash sale model. Jio Phone 2 will go on sale from August 16 and the company will go with the flash sale model.

Jio Phone 2 flash sale begins August 16

Jio Phone 2 will go on sale from August 16 and the company will go with the flash sale model. The flash sale for Jio Phone 2 will take place from 12 PM on Jio.com, which means the device will be available in limited quantities. Jio Phone 2 can be bought at an introductory price of Rs 2,999.

In terms of specifications, Jio Phone 2 comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display, 512MB RAM, 4GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card), 2,000mAh battery, and more. In terms of connectivity, the dual-SIM smart feature phone supports 4G, VoLTE, VoWiFi, 3.5G, 2G, WiFi, LTE Cat4 DL, FM Radio, Bluetooth, GPS, and NFC. It gets 2MP rear camera and a VGA front camera.

