Reliance Jio GigaFiber: Here are all the key features of the high-speed broadband service

Back in July, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani announced JioGigaFiber, its first foray into India’s lucrative yet untapped broadband market. While JioGigaFiber registrations are already live, there is no information on when the service will be commercially introduced.

The ambitious broadband service will be made available in 1,100 cities in the country and will potentially target 50 million homes. Here’s all you need to know about Reliance Jio’s fiber-to-the-home broadband service.

What is Reliance JioGigaFiber?

The Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio announced its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband service at Reliance Industries’ 41st annual general meeting in July. It’s being pitched as an all-in-one solution that aims to offer a number of services including broadband, IPTV, landline, virtual reality, internet of things (IoT), etc.

The broadband service relies on an optical fiber network to deliver high-speed broadband connectivity. JioGigaFiber will offer speeds of up to 1Gbps, according to the company.

How to get Reliance JioGigaFiber?

Online registrations for Reliance JioGigaFiber had started on August 15. Interested users can register for JioGigaFiber on the company’s website Jio.com as well as on its Jio app.

Registrations are absolutely free. Before you get excited, keep in mind that the registrations are merely seen as an “expression of interest”. Simply put, merely registering does not mean Jio will install the service. In fact, Jio has made it clear that the city and area/society with a maximum number of requests will get priority.

JioGigaFiber is expected to reach these 29 cities first: Bangalore, Chennai, Ranchi, Pune, Indore, Thane, Bhopal, Lucknow, Kanpur, Patna, Allahabad, Raipur, Nagpur, Ghaziabad, Ludhiana, Madurai, Nashik, Faridabad, Coimbatore, Guwahati, Agra, Meerut, Rajkot, Srinagar, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Kota and Sholapur. However, Reliance has not yet confirmed the same.

What is Reliance JioGigaFiber preview offer?

In the beginning, all JioGigaFiber subscribers will get access to the JioGigaFiber preview offer. The preview offer will be limited to three months from the date of subscriber opting for the service. Under the preview offer, consumers will get up to 100GB of data at 100mbps.

However, Jio is providing additional 40GB data in case a user consumes 100GB data. The recharge for which can be done through the company’s official website or via MyJio app. Keep in mind that since this is a preview offer, consumers need to submit a one-time refundable security fee of Rs 4500. Essentially, the Rs 4500 fee is for the router.

Sources To @BTVI: #RelianceJioGigaFiber May Continue To Be Free Till Mar 2019 JioGigaFiber To Start Providing TV Connection Services From Dec, Currently Providing Only WiFi-Internet Services More Details By @ankurguru pic.twitter.com/FemB8ILiT1 — BTVI Live (@BTVI) November 14, 2018

When will Jio start the commercial rollout of JioGigaFiber?

At the moment, the company has not confirmed any specific date of the commercial rollout. However, it’s being said that it will take a year or two to make the services available across India. Meanwhile, BTWi News claims that JioGigaFiber will continue to be free till March 2019 and the company could start offering JioGigaTV/JioDTH by December 2018.