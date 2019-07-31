Reliance Jio GigaFiber fake activation request emails being circulated ahead of official launch

Reliance Jio is expected to announce the commercial rollout of GigaFiber, its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband internet service August 12. Ahead of the launch, people are reportedly getting fake email for activation requests for the service given the interest around Jio GigaFiber, according to a Telecom Talk report.

The phishing emails reportedly have the subject as “Gigafiber – Activation Request Receive” and have been composed to look like original official mail by the company, complete with Jio Digital Life masthead, similar fonts and graphics, as well as links to confirm subscription.

However, users are advised to not click on such links given they can be fake and can potentially lead to exposing their personal information such as bank account details, passwords, etc to hackers. One can also look at the logo of the company etc carefully to determine if it has been crafted to look in a certain way, which is fake. Of course, users who have not put in an activation request for Jio GigaFiber must avoid clicking on such emails.

Reliance Jio has also listed on its website JioCare customer care numbers, which can be called anytime. There is also their email id for queries. So, those unsure whether the mail is fake or original can call up the company to find out if the mail has been sent to them.

The preview offer of Reliance Jio GigaFiber was unveiled at last year’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited. Under the offer, users need to pay Rs 4,500 security deposit fee for the GigaHub Home gateway device, while the installation was free. The benefits include data at up to 100Mbps speeds for 90 days, 100GB data per month and complimentary access to Jio’s premium apps.

The preview offer was available in 1,100 cities across India, though it was rolled out on a priority basis in cities from where the company received the maximum registrations. With a commercial rollout, the service is expected to be available more widely and Jio is speculated to launch a new entry-level Rs 2,500 plan as well.