Reliance Jio GigaFiber: Entry-level Rs 2500 plan, Triple Play plan and more to expect on Aug 12

Reliance Jio GigaFiber is expected to roll out commercially on August 12 at the company’s 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM). The optical-based home broadband service was unveiled last year with an introductory preview offer of Rs 4,500. At this year’s AGM, Reliance Industries is expected to announce official prices for the service as well.

It is also expected that Jio GigaFiber will be expanded to more cities. To recall, the preview offer was available in over 1,100 Indian cities with installations done on priority in areas from where the maximum registrations happened.

Though it remains to be seen if the company decides to stick to Rs 4,500 as the final price as well, reports hint at a more affordable Rs 2500 plan. Let us take a look at everything we know so far about Jio GigaFiber and what to expect at Reliance Industries’ upcoming AGM:

Reliance Jio is expected to go for competitive pricing for its broadband service as well as we saw with its mobile data. In fact, Jio’s entry into the broadband segment could also force rivals to lower prices of their services. Reports suggest the company could roll out a cheaper Rs 2,500 with similar benefits as its Rs 4,500 preview offer by 50 Mbps speeds instead of 100 Mbps.

The Rs 2,500 plan will include benefits like a bundled single-band router, speed limit of 50Mbps, voice services as well as free 1,100GB data per month. The plan, which could also include voice services as well, is said to become available more widely in the coming weeks.

In comparison, the Rs 4,500 JioGigaFiber preview offer bundles internet up to 100Mbps for 90 days and complimentary access to Jio’s premium apps. The monthly data quota is 100GB. The Rs 4,500 fee is a security deposit for the GigaHub Home Gateway device and Jio did not charge installation fees during the preview offer.

It remains to be seen how Jio decides to price its GigaFiber service and whether there will be a Rs 2,500 entry-level plan. Whether installation will remain free for users is unclear at this point.

Reliance JioGigaFiber: What about Jio Triple Play plan at Rs 600 per month?

Reliance Jio is also said to introduce its Triple Play Plan, which will include voice calling services in addition to 100GB data, Jio Home TV subscription and access to Jio’s suite of apps. According to a Telecom Talk report, Jio’s Triple Play plan is limited to its employees as of now.

Meanwhile, Mint reported that a broadband-landline-TV combo service by Jio will cost Rs 600 per month, which is almost half of what rivals charge for similar services. The service will combine the broadband service with landline service and television service.

The benefits will include 600 channels, seven-day catch-up option, landline, as well as 100 Mbps broadband. The monthly bill can go up to Rs 1,000 a month for people who also add smart home services to connect up to 40 smart devices. The report adds that the combo of the three services will be provided for free for a year.

Of course, we will have to wait for an official launch to know more. Of course, the report needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as there is no official confirmation.